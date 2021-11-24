Dan Crenshaw Whacks ‘Grifter’ Lin Wood for Letting Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Rot in Jail’ While Profiteering Off His Case

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) joined the conservatives slamming Lin Wood — the conspiratorial, former Trump attorney — for prioritizing his own interests during his brief tenure as Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Wednesday, Crenshaw was asked for his reaction to Rittenhouse’s reflections on the trial with Tucker Carlson. The Texas congressman blasted what he called a “clown show” from the Rittenhouse trial’s prosecutor and said he feels badly for Rittenhouse. And then he added this shot at Lin Wood:

Let’s not forget also another corrupt lawyer, Lin Wood. Lin Wood, who is a long time grifter, let Kyle Rittenhouse rot in jail for almost three months before getting him out. Why? So he could continue to make money and make a name for himself. So it is really deeply unfortunate all this happened to Kyle and I’m glad he’s out.

In the days after his acquittal, Rittenhouse has torn into his former attorneys Wood and John Pierce. Rittenhouse says the two of them politically exploited him, used him to raise money, and that Wood pushed numerous “insane” ideas prior to his firing.

Beyond Wood’s role as Rittenhouse’s former legal representative, he rose to public notoriety by helping Donald Trump spread 2020 election conspiracy theories, and assisting the failed attempts to overturn the former president’s defeat. Wood is now at war with his former allies, however, because of the allegations that he leeched off of Rittenhouse for personal gain.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com