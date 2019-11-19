Following the third day of impeachment hearings, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY) ripped the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee for “embarrass[ing] himself” publicly.

Chris Hayes noted the shot ranking member Devin Nunes took at the House Judiciary Committee as he railed against the impeachment hearings today, “implying this was taken out of [Jerry Nadler’s] hands for some kind of purpose of gamesmanship.”

Jeffries started by asking, “Does Devin Nunes have any credibility anywhere, reasonably, in the United States of America after continuing to embarrass himself over the last two years?”

“He’s somebody who clearly believes that the House is not a separate and co-equal branch of government, that he works for Donald Trump, and he’s acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump Administration, so he has no credibility as it relates to this situation,” he added.

Nunes mocked the Democrats’ “drug deal” today and even took shots at how the TV ratings for the hearings are doing.

In his closing statement tonight, Nunes said, “The American people were promised a grave and somber impeachment inquiry. Instead, they got the salacious spy screen comedy that they’ve been working on for three years.”

You can watch Jeffries’ comments above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]