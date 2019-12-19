House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) warned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) against sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can ensure impartiality during an appearance on CNN Thursday

Upon being asked by John Berman why the House is delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Clyburn said, “Well, the delay is made necessary because the majority in the Senate has made it very clear that he’s not going to be impartial. He’s not going to be fair. He will collude, if you please, with the White House – at least the White House’s attorneys – to decide how he will go forward.”

“Why would the Speaker of the House step into that without trying to determine exactly what the majority leader plans to do? So I applaud her for this. In fact, I was one of the ones arguing that this ought to be the case,” he continued. “And until we can get some assurances from the majority leader that he is going to allow for a fair and impartial trial to take place, we will be crazy to walk in there knowing he set up a kangaroo court.”

Clyburn also claimed Democrats would be willing to wait as “long as it takes,” and noted that if it were up to him, he would apparently choose to keep the articles of impeachment indefinitely.

“If it were me, yes, that’s what I’m saying. I have no idea what the Speaker will do. But if you have a pre-ordained outcome that’s negative to your actions, why walk into it? I’d much rather not take that chance,” he proclaimed.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]