Diamond and Silk Say The Military Should Remove Biden From Office Because He Tripped Up The Stairs: Looks Like ‘A Cognitive Problem’

Newsmax hosts Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as “Diamond and Silk,” called for the military to remove President Joe Biden from office, citing his tripping on the stairs to Air Force One as proof of “a cognitive problem.”

“Biden probably won’t even last four years,” Diamond told David Brody, host of Newsmax’s The Water Cooler. “Any time you trip walking up the stairs–”

“Up the stairs!” Silk repeated.

“–that looks like a cognitive problem to me.” said Diamond. “So he probably won’t even make it four years.”

“Listen, I wish that the military would step in and take over,” Diamond continued, as Silk nodded along, comparing the people who “call themselves the most powerful people” in the the world to the Three Stooges and saying that they needed to “go somewhere, sit down, and allow the military to take over from here.”

It’s not entirely clear to whom Diamond was referring, but the line of succession as delineated in the Constitution includes Biden, then Vice President Kamala Harris, and then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). All three are Democrats and sharp critics of former President Trump.

“These people are going to bankrupt this whole country!” declared Diamond. “And have us living in danger and a disaster.”

Brody asked if national security was the reason they wanted the military to step in.

“From a national security standpoint,” replied Diamond, “and to get to the bottom of what the American people saw in the 2020 elections. We cannot forget or forgive that.”

“Our country is under siege,” added Silk. “We see it; they know it. It’s all a big fat lie. We need somebody to come in with some common sense and take over. If not, our country will be going to hell in a handbasket.”

It’s not the first time the duo have called for military intervention on behalf of the former president. After the Supreme Court tossed out the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) that sought to overturn the election results, Diamond and Silk posted several tweets calling for the military to act.

It’s also far from the first time they’ve made controversial comments. Fox News dropped their Fox Nation program last year after they promoted conspiracy theories related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

(Hat tip: Right Wing Watch.)

