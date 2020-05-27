Donna Brazile, guest co-hosting on The Five, fired back at Jesse Watters for his long, disjointed rant about the injustice of Twitter actively flagging two of Trump’s tweets for false claims, viciously mocking Watters’ “whining” and saying “Jesus Christ, Jesse, I wish I could send you some tissues.”

The former DNC chairwoman unleashed a fiery rebuttal aimed not only at Watters but the rest of The Five panel over Trump’s lies about mail-in and absentee voting as well as his ugly conspiracy theory posts about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

As the panel brought up Twitter’s unprecedented move on Tuesday to flag two of Trump’s tweets for false claims about California mail-in ballots, Watters ripped into the decision.

“What about pencil-neck?” Watters complained, lapsing into Fox News-speak about House Intelligence Chair Rep. Adam Schiff. “He’s been lying about closure for three years. I would put a fact-check behind any of those tweets. I know why they chose this. It is the only way they are going to beat Trump, ballot harvesting.”

Watters’ ominous use of the term “ballot harvesting” belies the the infinitesimal low rate of mail voting fraud, which one study found occurred at a rate of one per 15 million eligible voters. Five states currently vote entirely by mail, and 30 more offer no-excuse absentee voting by mail. Whats’ more, a recent Reuters poll found that more than seven in 10 Americans — including 79% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans — want the option for voting by mail in November amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not even a fact-check,” Watters claimed, before suggesting Twitter was part of vast left-wing plot to hurt Trump’s reelection chances. “It is spin. I have sheets of paper here of reports that I found on Twitter that say that there’s a lot of abuse with mail ballots. It’s from the New York Times, AP, CBS. These aren’t fact-checkers. It’s like the Democrat State of the Union rebuttal and they don’t understand how weak it makes the left look. Because Biden can’t take them out. The media can’t take them out. Now they are asking Big Tech for help? You guys can’t do this on your own? Why can’t Biden retweet Trump and say this or that? That’s his job. Then you find out that the guy in charge of enforcing the rules on Twitter is some left-wing hack that called the Trump folks Nazis. The whole thing is so cooked up. It’s almost helping the president because it makes him, again, look like he’s not everybody against him. Twitter, the FBI, the mainstream media. He’s going to shove it right back in their face in November.”

Co-host Katie Pavlich then threw to Brazile for comment and she let loose on Watters.

“I’m so sick and tired of hearing all the whining, all the whining, all this whining,” Brazile said, mocking Watters. “Jesus Christ, Jesse, I wish I could send you some tissues but I’d have to be six feet from you and therefore I’d have to throw it at you.”

“I’m not whining!” Watters quickly insisted, before deploying the I’m-rubber-you’re-glue argument. “You’re the one who’s whining! You guys are the ones that complain to the refs….”

The segment then descended into several seconds of barely intelligible arguing as Watters continued to try to interrupt and talk over Brazile during her time — and she refused to yield.

“You’re talking over me because you’re talking nonsense,” Brazile shot back, finally quieting down her co-host. “These conspiracy theories. The information, the president’s tweets should have been deleted. I would have deleted the president’s tweets. You know why? It’s a bald-faced lie. It’s Republicans who use absentee ballots to get out their vote. That’s traditionally been the way that Republicans have always motivated their voters: ‘Go ahead and vote early.'”

“I think the social media platform company should regulate themselves and they should make sure that these conspiracy theories, the one the president put out about Joe Scarborough, it should be deleted,” Brazile added. “The lies need to stop. There is no First Amendment right to lie. Period.”

Co-hosts Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld did not try to defend Trump’s ugly conspiracy theory attacks on Scarborough, but did break in to note that it is not illegal to lie. Brazile then made the point that just because something is not against the law does not mean it is an affirmatively-protected constitutional right.

“There’s no First Amendment right to lie. There is no First Amendment right to lie,” she repeated. “You just go ahead and lie, but if they want to delete or put a fact-check on…” but before she could finish she was swallowed up in more interruptions.

“If you couldn’t lie, you’d have no politics!” then snarked Gutfeld, as the segment wrapped up.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]