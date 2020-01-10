Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov ripped Republicans for “evil and immoral” comments attacking Democrats on Iran and terrorism this week.

Tarlov, a liberal commentator who regularly clashes with her co-hosts on Outnumbered, said she’s buying into what Trace Gallagher called the “distraction theory” of why the president decided to take out Qasem Soleimani.

She brought up the USA Today poll this week finding a plurality think Trump was attempting to turn attention away from impeachment.

At one point she said “no one is debating the merits of Soleimani the man” and noted the criticisms of the intelligence briefing from a few Republicans, particularly Mike Lee.

She went on to bring up Doug Collins saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists” (which he’s since apologized for after serious criticism) and added, “It has been evil and immoral the way that Republicans are talking about Democrats in terms of their views of terrorism.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

