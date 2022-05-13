Fauci Grows Defensive When Pressed by Jake Tapper on WH Claim No Vaccine Existed Under Trump: ‘You’re Talking to the Wrong Person’

Dr. Anthony Fauci was put on the defensive Friday by CNN’s Jakes Tapper about a White House tweet that claimed President Joe Biden did not inherit Covid vaccines.

A factually inaccurate tweet from the verified White House Twitter account Thursday made the false claim there were no vaccines when Biden was inaugurated.

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

The post ignored vaccines were created and were being distributed in the waning days of former President Donald Trump‘s term in office.

Tapper pointed the fact out on The Lead, and called on the White House chief medical advisor to correct the record.

“I know you don’t tweet from the white house account, but I wanted to raise this because amazingly this White House tweet is still up,” Tapper said, before he read the tweet. Tapper continued:

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale points out more than 3 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, more than 18 million had at least one shot by inauguration day. I think President Biden, then-president-elect Biden had had two shots by then. You’re the president’s chief medical adviser, why is the White House politicizing the pandemic by tweeting out there was no vaccine available until Joe Biden became president? It’s not true.

In a defensive tone, Fauci noted he is not in control of the White House’s Twitter account.

“You know, Jake, I’m sorry, I can’t explain every tweet that comes out,” he said. “So you’re talking to the wrong person. I wasn’t involved in the tweet. I just can’t explain it. Sorry.”

Tapper refused to relent. He commented:

I know you can’t explain it, but certainly you would agree that it’s important to have facts when it comes to assertions being made about the vaccine, whether it’s from the Trump White House or the Biden White House. And certainly you would agree that there was a vaccine available before Joe Biden became president.

Fauci agreed that millions were vaccinated before Biden took office.

“I think from a pure accuracy, that’s not a correct statement,” Fauci added. “But I mean, you know, it just went out. I’m sorry, there’s nothing I could do about that, Jake.”

Tapper concluded the interview when he told Fauci: “All right. Well, I think you have done something by pointing out it’s inaccurate.”

Watch above, via CNN.

