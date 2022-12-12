Fox Business Launching New Roundtable Show After Promising More Formats Like ‘Outnumbered’ and Top-Rated ‘The Five’

Fox Business announced Monday the network is debuting two new programs, including a new roundtable series that will bring in Bloomberg TV’s Taylor Riggs — making good on an expressed interest to follow the model of successful Fox News roundtable programs like The Five and Outnumbered.

Riggs, who previously worked as an editor, reporter, and anchor for Bloomberg TV is joining the Fox Business team to co-host The Big Money Show with Brian Brenberg, and Jackie DeAngelis. The show will debut on January 23, 2023, on the same day as The Bottom Line, which will include Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell and former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI). Duffy also joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020.

Fox Business President Lauren Petterson said of the upcoming shows in a press release:

FOX Business has become the channel America turns to for their business news and we’re excited to debut new programming tailored to key financial issues impacting homes across the county. We are also thrilled to welcome Taylor Riggs to the FOX Business family, who, along with Brian, Jackie, Dagen and Sean, will add a new dimension to our formidable programming lineup.

Petterson said in October the network was interested in modeling the roundtable format of Fox News shows like Outnumbered and The Five — the highest-rated show on cable news for eight months running.

“We want to try and take that format and replicate it on the Fox Business Network, but adding in a heavy dose of business news,” she told Variety. “We have had a ton of success on Fox News side with shows like Outnumbered and The Five. We want to try and take that format and replicate it on the Fox Business Network, but adding in a heavy dose of business news.”

The Big Money Show will air weekly at 1 p.m., while The Bottom Line will air at 6 p.m. ET.

The Big Money Show will focus on “breaking financial news and analysis capitalizing on the extensive backgrounds in economics, markets, and policy of Brenberg, DeAngelis, and Riggs,” according to Fox’s announcement.

