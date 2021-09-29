Ainsley Earhardt expressed her signature earnest empathy Tuesday morning during an interview with a nurse fired from her job because she refused to get vaccinated.

The nurse, Destiny Carpenter, appeared on Fox & Friends to lament how she was let go from the Colorado hospital where she worked after telling her supervisor that she would not be getting a Covid-19 vaccination — despite a clear hospital policy requiring all health care workers to do so. She was clearly upset by her treatment, and Earhardt was sympathetic. But required vaccines are nothing new in society, though Covid-19 appears to have elicited a sharp rise in personal libertarians who have done their research.

Needless to say, the leitmotif of the entire segment was the apparent overreach of companies requiring employees to get vaccinated and implicit unfairness in public health risk management. But at no time during the segment did Earhardt mention that she was vaccinated, or that Fox News Media ALSO requires all staff members to communicate whether they got the jab, or wear a mask if not vaccinated. All on-air staff is vaccinated as it is not good television to host wearing a mask.

It was almost as if Fox & Friends producers saw MSNBC’s Chris Hayes’ clip mocking Fox News hosts for never mentioning their own vaccine mandate, and referenced a Daily Beast report noting how Republican candidates have quite effectively used President Joe Biden’s Covid policies to solicit political donations.

Fox News opinion programming has recently become more and more focused on a segment of vaccine-hesitant viewers aggrieved vaccine mandates. Fox News Media, however, also employs a very similar mandate for all of its employees to be vaccinated, which presents a sort of tension for any informed viewer who sees a clear double standard at play.

Watch above via Fox News.

(Edit. note — the headline was changed after publishing to fix a rather obvious and egregious oversight. Management regrets the error.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com