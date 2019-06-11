Fox & Friends tore into John Dean on Tuesday as they covered the former Nixon counsel’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

Dean appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday to talk about his experience with obstruction of justice, and whether the Watergate scandal draws any parallels to President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction. Since obstruction is at the root of ongoing calls for Trump’s impeachment, Steve Doocy summarized the hearing by saying Nancy Pelosi “did essentially the next best thing. She had Jerry Nadler put on a show hearing.”

After airing footage of the Republican committee members who flamed Dean throughout the hearing, Brian Kilmeade took over and said Dean has made a career of comparing Watergate to controversial actions from Republican presidents.

“Listen to how he describes Donald Trump: Demeaning Don, Deadbeat Don, Demagogue Don, Deranged Don,” Kilmeade said. “Those are just some of the things included in his 970 tweets.”

“Almost 1,000 tweets,” Ainsley Earhardt responded. “Who has time for that?”

Since Earhardt asked, let’s consider the total figures as of this writing:

Earhardt’s Twitter account: 10,276 tweets

Dean’s account: 12,638

Trump’s account: 42,319

Watch above, via Fox News.

