Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt: Democrats Want to Protect Geese, But Not Lives of Babies

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt tackled the looming foie gras ban in New York — over concerns that force-feeding ducks and geese is inhumane — asking why Democratic lawmakers don’t share the same concerns about abortion.

As a bill to ban foie gras is considered, New York state just passed a bill loosening restrictions on abortion. Under previous law, abortions were allowed after 24 weeks of pregnancy only if the mother’s life was at risk. Now, abortions are allowed after 24 weeks if the mother’s health is threatened, or if the fetus could not survive outside the womb.

In an interview with New York City Republican councilman Joe Borelli, Earhardt asked the question: “A lot of conservatives, and frankly a lot of people in New York overall, are concerned about this because they say there is not a protection for life when it comes to our babies. New York just passed a law where you can have an abortion up until nine months, until the day of birth. So people have a problem with that, because our lawmakers here in our state care more, it seems about the geese, these birds, than babies.”

Later on Fox & Friends, Earhardt again made the point in an interview with Mike Huckabee.

Discussing Democratic Sen. Patty Murray‘s objection to a Republican bill to reinforce protections of abortion survivors (Murray argued there are already laws against infanticide and characterized the legislation as a stunt), Huckabee asked why Democrats “think there is something holy about killing babies.”

“Coming from a party that protects the geese, the foie gras they’re worried about, and the environment, and the minnows out in California, but they’re not worried about the babies,” Earhardt reacted.

