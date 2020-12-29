Fox News Airs Blatantly Deceptive Trump Campaign Ad Based on Georgia Fraud Video Even They Debunked

Though the 2020 general election occurred roughly two months ago, the Trump campaign just released a new campaign ad that claims voter fraud occurred at a Dekalb County, Georgia polling location.

The 30-second spot relies on now infamous security footage that Rudy Giuliani claims shows clear malfeasance by local poll workers. Except that it doesn’t and has been debunked by Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is himself a Trump supporter.

The clip has also been debunked by numerous news outlets, including Fox News. So why is Fox News airing a blatantly deceptive advertisement that runs counter to their own news reporting? Great question!

The foreboding spot features narration over black and white security footage that reads:

“Election observers in Georgia thought they were done counting for the night. But when they went home security footage shows poll workers pulling out trunks containing ballots from overwhelmingly Democrat precincts. The media won’t admit it, but it’s on video and now heavily Democrat Dekalb County cannot find chain of custody documents. It’s outrageous. Contact your legislators and Governor today.”

The specific allegations made in the campaign ad were addressed by Georgia election officials in early December. “We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Raffensperger said at a Dec. 7 news conference. “Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state. Disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected.”

Gabriel Sterling, election system implementation manager in the state of Georgia, went further and called out President Trump’s attorneys. “What’s really frustrating is the president’s attorneys had this same videotape; they saw the exact same thing that the rest of us could see, and they chose to mislead state senators and the public about what was on that video,” Sterling said. “They knew it was untrue and they continue to do things like this.”

If the allegations presented in the 30-second spot are untrue, then that makes the political ad deceptive, which flouts basic FTC parameters. The Truth in Advertising guideline clearly states: “When consumers see or hear an advertisement, whether it’s on the Internet, radio or television, or anywhere else, federal law says that ad must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence.”

The video in question was hailed as a “smoking gun” of evidence by President Trump and his lawyers, one of whom, Jenna Ellis, made the very same claim of fraud on Fox Business show Mornings with Maria, hosted by Maria Bartiromo. Trump campaign advisor Lara Trump made a similar claim while appearing on Hannity on December 4th.

On the other hand, there are numerous examples on both the news and opinion side of Fox News programming that have made clear that the video does not actually show the fraudulent behavior that Trump and his legal counsel are claiming. Fox & Friends voice of reason Steve Doocy boldly corrected former Speaker Newt Gingrich on the matter. Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins effectively debunked the video as well on America’s Newsroom.

Fox News is coming off its most lucrative year in revenue in its history, and while the specific ad dollars spent on this particular ad are likely paltry in comparison to the raft of pharmaceutical ads one sees on cable news, they did receive revenue payment on a campaign spot that is baseless, fraudulent and runs counter to its own news department’s reporting.

A search on transcript database TVEyes reveals no results that the advertisement ran on either MSNBC or CNN. Mediate reached out to Fox News for comment and will update accordingly upon reply.

