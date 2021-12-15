Dan Bongino Rips ‘Backstabbing’ Geraldo After He Begged Hannity to Recall His ‘Frame of Mind’ During Jan 6

Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, and Geraldo Rivera had a three-way slugfest over Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her disclosure of Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows.

The texts from January 6th show Hannity and several of his Fox News colleagues begging the former Donald Trump chief of staff to get the president to stop his rioting supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The revelations prompted a great deal of intrigue into what Fox’s anchors really thought of the violence that day when they’ve tried to publicly minimize it and absolve Trump of any responsibility for the situation.

Hannity interviewed Meadows after his texts were released, but decided to completely ignore the subject until Tuesday. Hannity railed against the text release as “a weak attempt to smear yours truly,” and as he held his panel, later on, Bongino railed against this “attempt to silence conservatives.”

When Hannity asked Rivera for his thoughts on the “abusively corrupt, biased” House select committee for January 6th, Rivera pointed out the fact that the violence that day was “a riot that was unleashed, incited and inspired by the president of the United States which targeted American democracy.”

“That’s your opinion,” Hannity interrupted before defending Trump and complaining that the release of his texts was an infringement of his privacy.

Rivera eventually got a chance to speak again, so he said “I beg you, Sean, to remember the frame of mind you were in when you wrote that text on January 6th. And when Laura [Ingraham] did. And when Brian [Kilmeade] did. And when Don Jr. did. Remember that concern you had. Remember the frustration you had at our beloved 45th president…Why doesn’t he say something?”

“The point is he did,” Hannity responded with more excuses for Trump. He then gave the floor to Bongino, who told Rivera “the backstabbing of the president you are engaging in is really disgusting and it’s really vile…”

“I resent that!” Rivera countered. The two of them continued to talk over each other until Hannity closed out the segment, but not before Bongino once again told Rivera “you stabbed [Trump] in the back.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

