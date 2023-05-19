Fox’s Tammy Bruce Dismisses Concerns About Kushner Advising Trump Again: ‘It Was a Successful Administration’

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce dismissed concerns from conservatives about Jared Kushner potentially advising former President Donald Trump again in a second term, arguing that Kushner was “part of” Trump’s previous success.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, Friday, guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Bruce for her thoughts on concerns over Kushner’s involvement with Trump.

“One of the things I’ve been hearing from conservatives is they’re very concerned about Jared Kushner’s involvement in Donald Trump’s administration and the last administration,” said Campos-Duffy. “Does he need to signal that he’s only going to have America First, you know, type of people advising him?”

“You know, ’cause those Abraham Accords were just awful,” Bruce responded. “Said no one ever! Said no one ever!”

Campos-Duffy shot back, “No, I agree! I agree! Listen, nobody’s saying that the Abraham Accords were… you get what I’m saying.”

Bruce then launched into a defense of Kushner and Ivanka Trump, arguing that Trump’s previous administration was “a successful administration” and that Kushner was “part of that”:

I want to remind people about his involvement. We don’t know the details of that specifically, but really it was a successful administration despite everything, and Jared and Ivanka were part of that. But I think any kind of tweaking is really going to be about, you know, that they want to have more control or they want to change something, as everyone who’s running should be themselves. Trump should be himself and everyone else should be themselves and that’s the key, is their own experience, who they are, and what they bring to the table. There should be no adjustments to whatever anybody wants who’s running.

Kushner — as Trump’s son-in-law and one of his more liberal–leaning advisers — was a controversial figure in the administration and frequently found himself the subject of criticism by Trump’s supporters.

In March, former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway accused Kushner of making billions of dollars from the Trump presidency.

While Kushner has been ambiguous when asked whether he would serve as an adviser to Trump again, Trump claimed in December 2022 that he had asked Kushner to stay away from his 2024 campaign.

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President,” Trump wrote. “In fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond.”

