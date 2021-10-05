‘From Gallows to Gaslight’: CNN New Day Absolutely Trashes Mike Pence’s Interview on Hannity

CNN New Day opened Tuesday show with an absolutely trashing of former Vice President Mike Pence, who appeared on Hannity Monday night and dismissed the events of January 6th. That was, of course, the deadly attack on the Capitol building, the very same event in which Trump supporters changed “Hang Mike Pence” as gallows stood outside. Pence’s take? The media is making too much of it.

On January 6th, Trump publicly condemned Pence for not overturning the 2020 election (and Democracy itself) via what many saw as inciteful messages to an already angry mob of his supporters. But Pence told Sean Hannity that they ended their term amicably before pivoting to blaming the media for January 6th.

“I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January,” he said. “They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”

John Berman mocked Pence’s curious take in a simple framing of “from gallows to gaslight,” which set the tone for a panel discussion that was equal parts entertaining discourse but also … not entirely unpredictable. Oliver Darcy noted that this was straight from the “blame the media” playbook, but it was S.E. Cupp who delivered the best lines, as his her wont.

“What is this for?” Cupp asked rhetorically, mocking Pence’s appearance on Hannity. “Does he want to raise money? Does he want influence? Does he think he’s running for president one day?” She then destroyed the political future of the former VP, noting, “There are no natural Mike Pence voters. There are those who felt betrayed, like me. Some loyalists won’t ever trust Mike pence. Who is clamoring for more Mike Pence?

Berman then returned to sum up Pence’s absurd danger (or was it the dangerous absurdity), dismissing the deadly attack on January 6th. “What bothers me most is bigger than Mike Pence,” he noted. “If you say it didn’t happen the way we saw it happen; if you say it doesn’t matter that it happened, then what you’re saying is it is okay if it happens again.”

“That’s my biggest concern right now,” he summed up. “Everyone is dumbing down history so much. You are creating a permission structure for this to happen again.”

Amen to that.

Watch above via CNN.

