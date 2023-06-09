Gavin Newsom Gives Hannity Shocking Response When Asked About Relationship With Trump: ‘I’ve Gotten a Lot of Critique From the Left by Saying That’

Fox News host Sean Hannity previewed his upcoming interview on Monday with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The two sat down in Sacramento on Friday and discussed a range of topics, one of which was the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment on Friday, in which Trump has been charged in connection with the government documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago residence upon leaving the White House. The material “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Hannity aired an excerpt in which he asked Newsom about the indictment. The governor called it “sad” and recalled his relationship with Trump when he was president during the pandemic:

HANNITY: Donald Trump. I’d be negligent if I didn’t get your reaction to what happened in the news. NEWSOM: Sad. And I say that as an American. HANNITY: Were you friendly with him? NEWSOM: Well, as you know, I didn’t have a closed fist. I had an open hand. We actually had an incredible relationship during Covid. It was incredible. He would play no politics during Covid with California. Played none whatsoever. It’s a fact. And by the way, I’ve gotten a lot of critique from the left by saying that.

In a conversation closely mirroring the one above, Trump told Tucker Carlson in April that he “used to get along great” with Newsom:

TRUMP: You have a very ambitious guy in California. But he’s done a terrible job with the state. I used to get along great with him, you know, when I was president. Got along really good, Gavin. CARLSON: Wait, you got along with Gavin Newsom? TRUMP: I did. I really did. He was always very nice to me. Said the greatest things. He would say things like, “He’s doing a great job.” CARLSON: About you? TRUMP: About me. That’s why I could never hit him because he was so nice to me. He’s just laying in wait. But he was very nice to me and – relatively speaking – some of them weren’t. We did a good job for the governors.

Newsom’s ex-wife – Kimberly Guilfoyle – is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In another teaser, Hannity aired a clip of him asking Newsom how many people have urged him to challenge President Joe Biden in the primary.

