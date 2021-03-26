Geraldo Rivera offered the increasingly rare counter-argument to the right-of-center narrative about President Joe Biden following his first press conference and subtly criticized many of his Fox News cohorts at the same time.

Rivera joined Fox & Friends at the top of the 8 AM hour and was asked to opine on Biden’s performance at his first briefing that had occurred on Thursday, and opened with disappointment that he didn’t call on Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy (which is a sentiment shared by others.) But it is what followed that stuck out as a unique bit of content so rarely seen on Fox News (or any cable outlet for that matter of late) in which Geraldo said the thing that no one was really expected to say.

“I must admit that he was not the pathetic senile incomprehensible old fool some critics predicted he would be in an hour-long press conference, he did a substantively fine job, answered most of the questions,” Geraldo pointed out.

(Record scratch sound effect goes here.)

This entirely reasonable analysis of impossibly low expectations (that actually benefited Joe Biden) not only echoes the very same messaging on Fox & Friends competitor Morning Joe, but directly countered the previous assessment put forth by Fox & Friends hosts and guests for the first hour of the show.

What followed was something of a miracle in the world of opinion-media: a thoughtful and mutually respectful conversation was then had, not only about Joe Biden’s performance, but about the current situation at the Southern border, the media coverage, and how Trump’s and Biden’s policies are similar and different all at once. For real.

Geraldo Rivera is no dummy, and he gave something of a masterclass on the remarkably complicated issues surrounding the border. To their credit, hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy offered their points of view in a manner that challenged their guest but in a way that elicited a well-informed and reasonable assessment of a very complex situation that is either a crisis — or not a crisis — depending on where one consumes his or her infotainment.

