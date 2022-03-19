German Broadcaster RTL Hires Karolina Ashion to Host Weekday Program for Ukrainian Refugees

German broadcaster RTL has hired Ukrainian news anchor Karolina Ashion to host a 10-minute program Mondays to Fridays for Ukrainians who have fled amid Vladimir Putin‘s invasion, according to ABC News.

“We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian,” said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL’s Ukraine Update program. “So that these people can find out what is going on in their country right now and what is the political situation.”

According to an English translation of the news posted on RTL, the 46-year-old broadcaster said she is “very grateful to get this help from Germany.”

“I want to be as useful as possible with my contribution. I want to inform people,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karolina Ashion/Каролина Ашион (@karolina_f_ashion)

More than three million people have fled Ukraine, according to a tracker from the U.N. Of the Ukrainians who have fled, about 200,000 have arrived in Germany in the past month. Ashion herself only recently made it to Germany, after fleeing Kyiv and traveling more than 40 hours through Romania and Moldova.

According to ABC, RTL plans to hire more Ukrainian journalists as part of its effort to expand the Ukraine Update program.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com