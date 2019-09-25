Fox News host Greg Gutfeld lost it at Juan Williams after his co-host on The Five accused him of following Republican talking points in his lustful defenses of President Donald Trump.

Gutfeld made a series of arguments on Wednesday defending Trump against allegations he committed an impeachable offense by pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. Gutfeld dutifully argued it’s part of the president’s “job description” to ask the Ukraine president about corruption, and concluded with a somewhat dour message to his viewers: “It’s the media vs. you. And they hate you.”

In the next segment, Williams took his shot.

“Today apparently the White House talking points got leaked to Democrats,” he said, referencing the White House accidentally emailing their talking points to Democratic lawmakers. “Just listening here, boy, those talking points, they have made the rounds.”

“What does that mean?” Gutfeld demanded. “Whoa, whoa, whoa. What does that mean!? Are you saying I got talking points, Juan? You’ve got to answer! You’ve got to answer to the accusation!”

“You had the whole day to talk!” Gutfeld continued. “Let’s get Katie [Pavlich] in, at least she has something to say that’s original. Unbelievable.”

“Asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival is illegal,” Williams said.

“Did you get that from Media Matters, Juan?!” Gutfeld shot back.

As Jesse Watters and Gutfeld shouted down Williams, he began to ask “Can I…”

“No you can’t because you accused us of reading talking points,” Gutfeld said.

Williams cited Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano’s argument that a quid pro quo is not required for Trump’s actions to be illegal.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich countered that Trump’s actions are similar to when Senate Democrats sent a letter to Ukraine urging them to cooperate with the Russia investigation.

“Senate Democrats sent a letter to Ukraine in 2018 asking for them to investigate President Trump by cooperating with a special counsel investigation,” she said. “So, if Trump is guilty of it, so are the Democrats.”

The letter Pavlich is referring to did not ask Ukraine to investigate Trump. It expressed concern that Ukraine was impeding the Mueller investigation into Paul Manafort, who is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

That’s not what the letter (https://t.co/vYwJsMWEF2) did. It expressed concern about a NYT report in which Ukrainians said probes into Paul Manafort’s Ukraine activities had been shelved to avoid angering Trump; it urged Ukraine to reverse course if true. https://t.co/TSFcDjfNOL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 25, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

