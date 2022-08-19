Gutfeld Stresses Over Losing His Favorite Punching Bags After Stelter’s CNN Departure: ‘I Might Actually Have to Work for a Living’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld mourned Brian Stelter’s position with CNN on Thursday following news that Stelter’s Reliable Sources is coming to an end.

“Happy Thursday, everyone. But it’s really not that happy,” Gutfeld said at the top of his show. “First of all, we have some sad news for this show. Brian Stelter is leaving CNN. Apparently, he wants to spend more time with his food. I kid the popping fresh king. I’m going to miss him.”

Proving how central poking fun at Stelter was for his show, Gutfeld played a montage of him ripping Stelter, mainly with jokes about his weight.

Stelter’s exit from CNN comes amidst numerous major shakeups under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella. These have included the quick axing of CNN+, as well as nearly completed films like Batgirl being shelved in favor of tax write-offs for the company as they implement cost-cutting measures.

After watching his montage, Gutfeld noted the departure of numerous media talking heads he’s long made fun of, including Stelter, Jeffrey Toobin, and Chris Cuomo — who will be joining NewsNation in the fall.

“First Chris Cuomo. Then Jeffrey Toobin. Now Stelter. I’m running out of material. If CNN fires Don Lemon I might have to work for a living,” Gutfeld said.

After news of Stelter’s departure from CNN broke, Gutfeld jokingly offered him a job on Twitter, an offer he echoed on Thursday.

Yo @brianstelter – my show is hiring. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 18, 2022

Gutfeld even showed proof of the pair’s “on-air chemistry,” digging up an old clip from his former Fox News show Red Eye, in which he and guest Stelter shockingly share a laugh.

“That really happened, right?” Gutfeld joked. “You guys saw that too? I wasn’t just dreaming that?”

The final episode of Reliable Sources airs this Sunday.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com