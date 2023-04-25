Here Are the Three Times Fox News Mentioned Tucker Carlson After the Network Fired Him on Monday

Fox News fired top-rated host Tucker Carlson on Monday, stunning the news media industry and prompting a litany of coverage and takes on other cable news channels and social media.

Not surprisingly, however, mentions of Carlson were few and far between on Fox News after his departure was announced by the network in an email.

Mediaite monitored Fox News throughout the day and identified three instances where Carlson was mentioned. A review of transcripts in two television databases aligns with that assessment.

Shortly after the email blast, Fox News host Harris Faulkner told viewers (in the video above) the network and Carlson “mutually agreed to part ways.”

However, sources told Mediaite that Carlson was fired.

Carlson was next mentioned during The Five by co-host Greg Gutfeld in a conversation about whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection. Co-host Jason Chaffetz predicted that even though Biden will likely announce he’s running, the president will reverse course by the end of the year and said Susan Rice, a White House adviser who announced she is stepping down, will run.

“And then so in 2024, it’ll be Susan Rice versus Tucker Carlson,” Gutfeld said, prompting Chaffetz to laugh.

“Ok,” co-host Jeanine Pirro, said, before teasing the next segment and throwing the show to commercial.

Thirdly and lastly, Carlson was mentioned on Hannity, in a segment in which Sean Hannity dunked on Don Lemon, who was also fired by his network, CNN, on Monday.

“We’re not talking about Tucker,” Hannity said. “I don’t really have any details on it. But he had a massive audience and has a huge following. This guy had nobody.”

Fox News fired Carlson the week after it paid $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The network is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer, who claims the company tolerated sexual harassment and misogyny in the workplace. The company denies the allegations.

Watch above via Fox News.

