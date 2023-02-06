Joe Scarborough Mocks Marco Rubio Attack on Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon: If America is in Decline, ‘MOVE TO RUSSIA!’

There was a lot going on Morning Joe Monday morning, but in the segment featured above, the words that best describe it include mockery, frustration, and sheer animus towards various Republican officials. However, Senator Marco Rubio caught the worst of it.

And yes, patriotism came up also, but in the “the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot” sort of way made famous by Thomas Paine’s famous mockery of fair-weather supporters of the United States.

At issue is the predictable condemnation from various GOP officials over the Biden administration’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after it reached the waters off of the South Carolina coast. The balloon immediately became a political football, as many Republicans noted that this would never have happened under Trump. However, Fox News reported that it, in fact, did, according to Department of Defense officials.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Rubio admitted to Jake Tapper that, yes, this happened before under Trump, but there was “no comparison” between the two incidents because this recent breach of US airspace occurred over several ICBM fields in Idaho and Montana. But it was a tweet with which Scarborough took issue:

China believes America is a weakened superpower with a reputation of strength that no longer holds true And their message will now be that if Biden wouldn’t even shoot down a balloon,he isn’t going to do jack if China takes territory from India or Japan or invades Taiwan — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 4, 2023

“Marco Rubio, of course, tweeting frantically and says that if we can’t shoot down a balloon over Montana, then it’s China testing us,” Scarborough mocked. “They know we’re not going to do jack if China takes over parts of Japan or India. A middle schooler should be embarrassed for tweeting such things, let alone one of the most powerful Republican senators in Washington, D.C.”

John Heilleman took the baton and referenced the Morning Joe host calling these Republicans “jackasses” before pointedly asking how they are all in on America being in such decline just two years after Trump had four years to “Make America Great Again.”

“What is it about the age of Republicans in the world of Trump, where all they want to do is tear down America?” Scarborough asked his guest. “You have Ted Cruz, who wishes American soldiers could be more like Russian soldiers. You have little Marco talking about the collapse of America. We’re a weakened power. I don’t know if they’ve noticed, but our military is stronger today relative to the rest of the world than any military has been in theist history of humankind. This is a fact.”

“I’m sick and tired of Republicans trashing the United States of America, and I’m sick and tired of them trashing our men and women in uniform, suggesting we’re in decline,” Scarborough said. “If you think we’re in decline, if you want to have Russian troops, move to Russia, Ted. If you hate troops from Texas, move to Russia.”

“If you think we’re in decline, if you think we’re in decline, then move, Marco! From Miami to Moscow, it’s that simple. You know, it conserves that said, ‘America, love it or leave it.‘ I feel like saying it to Republicans who constantly trash America. They constantly trash the United States military. They constantly trash the men and women in the Intel community who keep us safer and stand behind a man that says he trusts Vladimir Putin more than he trusts our professionals in the Intel community.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com