Joe Scarborough on GOP 2024: It’s ‘Obvious that Fox News Has Left the Trump Train’

Joe Scarborough noted on Monday that, having paid attention to Fox News content that often gets shared on social media, it’s “pretty obvious” to him that “Fox News has left the Trump train.” Instead, the largely conservative network has started to throw their support behind Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump has, for a long time, enjoyed something of a symbiotic relationship with Fox News. He was once a paid contributor and benefitted from positive coverage and free consultation from on-air talent. This mutually beneficial relationship waned towards the end of 2020 as Trump went all in on baseless allegations that the general election he lost to President Joe Biden was rigged or stolen.

DeSantis has become a front-runner in 2024 regardless of whether or not Trump decides to seek reelection. Recent polls show that nearly six in ten Americans feel Trump should be charged criminally for his role on January 6th, which includes even one in five Republicans polled.

We find ourselves in such a uniquely strange political media ecosphere that sometimes the most prominent and banal observation still merits some memorialization, particularly by an outlet that covers that political media ecosphere.

Scarborough’s comment is an example and will only spur a reaction from Trump in his enmity towards Fox News, which is always the sort of bitter intraparty infighting that’s fun to observe.

Watch above via MSNBC.

