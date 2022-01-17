Joe Scarborough Spurns Latest Trump Insult: ‘He Can’t Quit Us!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough appeared to be surprised and delighted by the curious and out-of-the-blue insult lobbied his way by former President Donald Trump Monday morning.

Scarborough set up Jonathan Lemire beautifully to introduce the absurdity of the moment, throwing to his co-host with “I can’t wait to hear what the 45th president decided was worthy to write about this morning on MLK day.”

Trump released the following statement early Monday morning that read:

Will Morning Joe be canceled? He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen! On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!

If you think “spurn” is the wrong word choice intended here, you would not be alone as the set of Morning Joe had a laugh at Trump’s expense. “We do spurn Fake News” pointed out Mika Brzezinski, correctly using the word with its true definition of “reject with disdain or contempt.”

“I never heard him talk about spurn, using that has a word,” Scarborough mocked the former president, adding “I don’t use the word, it’s new vocabulary!” Then turning to Rev. Al Sharpton, he said “Secondly, he can’t quit us!”

After some disjointed and light moments discussing the football-focused commentary of the first hour of the show, a lower third popped up reading “Morning Joe Thanks Faithful Viewer, Florida Retiree Sends Thoughts on Show.”

