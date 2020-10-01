Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts snapped on-air over criticism of his question to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on whether she would condemn white supremacy on President Donald Trump’s behalf, declaring, “Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it!”

After Roberts asked McEnany during Thursday’s White House press briefing to condemn white supremacy on Trump’s behalf — and she replied that Trump has condemned white supremacy and hate groups previously on several occasions — he again called out McEnany and Trump on Outnumbered.

“The take-away remains that the press secretary would not in a definitive and unambiguous and non-deflecting way say that the president condemns white supremacism in all its forms and any group that espouses it,” claimed Roberts to Melissa Francis.

“And this is not something that I just made up. Mitch McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott are all saying that after what happened at the debate on Tuesday, they would like to see the president come out with a definitive statement,” he continued. “But when I asked if Kayleigh McEnany, as a spokesperson for the president, speaking on behalf of the president would do that, it didn’t quite amount to that.”

Roberts went on to note that “in the past there have been statements by the president, which Kayleigh McEnany was happy to furnish, but in the wake of what happened on Tuesday night and in the wake of these calls from Capitol Hill for the president to do something, I was simply looking, Melissa, for a declarative statement today just to clear the air, and that was not forthcoming from the White House.”

Concluding the interview, Roberts — who at this point was audibly irritated — said, “For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking that question, I don’t care, because it’s a question that needs to be asked and clearly the president’s Republican colleagues a mile away from here are looking for an answer for it too.

“So stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media,” he snapped. “I’m tired of it.”

