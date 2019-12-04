Professor Jonathan Turley, one of the legal experts testifying in today’s House Judiciary Committee, argued that right now there’s not a clear case for impeachment.

Recalling his prior testimony during the Clinton impeachment saga, Turley said, “I’m not a supporter of President Trump. I voted against him. My personal views of President Trump are as irrelevant to my impeachment testimony as they should be to your impeachment vote. President Trump will not be our last president, and what we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come.”

“I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and abundance of anger,” he argued. “I believe this not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments but would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments.”

Turley said he does not see “compelling evidence of the commission of a crime,” and added, “Second is the abbreviated period of this investigation, which is problematic and puzzling. This is a facially incomplete and inadequate record in order to impeach a president.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]