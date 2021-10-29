Joy Reid Calls Fox News ‘Arguably the Greatest Threat to Our Democracy,’ Says Tucker Carlson Is ‘Our Most Prominent White Nationalist’

Joy Reid tore into Fox News and Tucker Carlson on Friday night and ripped the host for the second time in two days for his upcoming Fox Nation series on the January 6th Capitol attack. Carlson previewed the trailer for the series, which suggests that the attack was a “false flag” event. It also features a person claiming, “The left is hunting the right. Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”

Reid did not mince words on Friday’s ReidOut.

“Arguably the greatest threat to our democracy continues in its quest to rot this country out from the inside,” said the MSNBC host. “No, no. Not the Republican Party this time. I’m talking about Fox News. Tuckums Carlson, the new prep school Alex Jones is defending his January 6th fake-u-mentary.”

Calling him a “frozen food scion,” Reid said Carlson’s continued presence on air is part of a broader problem in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

She alluded to the Wall Street Journal publishing a letter from Donald Trump on Wednesday, in which the former president lied about the election being stolen from him. The paper took intense criticism for running it.

“It’s not just the fact that Fox News is giving a nightly platform to our most prominent White nationalist,” said Reid. “It’s also the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and its editorial page publishing Mango Mussolini’s unhinged letter, again vomiting out the Big Lie and then saying, ‘It’s news, even if it’s vomited up bananas.'”

Reid called the Journal’s editorial “now just Facebook, giving space to some deranged Florida retiree’s rant because they can.”

She said the Murdoch family is “undermining democracy here and around the world.”

The host played a clip of former prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, describing how Murdoch – a native Aussie – and his empire work.

“It does not operate as a conventional news or journalistic operation any longer,” said Turnbull in an April interview with CNN. “Its influence in the United States and Britain and all of the countries where it is to be found is now utterly partisan… What Murdoch has delivered largely through Fox News and the United States is exactly what Vladimir Putin wanted to achieve with his disinformation campaigns. Turning one part of America against another… What they have created is a market for crazy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com