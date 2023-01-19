JUST IN: Cecilia Vega Leaves ABC News to Join 60 Minutes

By Aidan McLaughlinJan 19th, 2023, 9:29 am
 

ABC/Martin H. Simon

ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is jumping ship to join CBS News as a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

The network announced Thursday morning that Vega, a renowned White House reporter known for her tough questioning of press secretaries and presidents in the Trump and Biden administrations, will be joining the Sunday-night newsmagazine show.

“Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller. I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 MINUTES. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more,” Bill Owens, executive producer of 60, said in a statement.

“This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism,” Vega said in her own statement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: aidan@mediaite.com. Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin