JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee Investigating Trump for Alleged Meddling in Michael Cohen Case

The Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly meddling in the Southern District of New York’s case against former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

On The Rachel Maddow Show, the host read excerpts from the forthcoming book of former Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who was fired by Trump in 2020.

Citing Berman’s claims Trump attempted to use the Justice Department to influence the district, she reported:

Tonight since we have been on the air, the Senate Judiciary Committee has just confirmed to us that they are launching an investigation into the claims made in Mr. Berman’s book. In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland tonight, Dick Durbin of Illinois said, “These reported claims indicate astonishing and unacceptable deviations from the department’s mission to pursue impartial justice, which requires that its prosecutorial decisions be free from political influence.

Berman has claimed in his book Holding the Line that Trump sought to interfere in the district’s cases, particularly Cohen’s.

He told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Monday morning Trump did not want his name referenced in Cohen’s campaign finance fraud case and he wanted the court to go after John Kerry.

“On the eve of Cohen’s guilty plea, main Justice tried to get our office to remove any reference to Individual-1, who was President Trump. They were unsuccessful in that venture. And they were unsuccessful in every attempt to politically interfere with our office. We held the line in every instance,” Berman said on Good Morning America.

Berman called Trump’s alleged meddling “unprecedented and scary.”

