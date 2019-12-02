President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News to say it isn’t likely Trump participates in the House Judiciary impeachment hearings.

“The White House counsel made very clear this is an illegitimate and unconstitutional process and we maintain that. 12 witnesses, 30 hours later there are no bombshells, a lot of bombs. I keep hearing all these analogies and comparisons to the Nixon impeachment and the Clinton impeachment. The fact is there was evidence of crimes there, direct evidence,” Conway told Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom Monday.

“Why would we participate in an exercise they have three witnesses, we can have one and it is constitutional law. Does Adam Schiff want to testify?” Conway said in response to a question about the White House declining to participate in a Wednesday hearing.

“On what grounds will you say yes to participation?” Hemmer asked. “The door is cracked open to participation,” pointing to the fact that Pat Cipollone’s letter leaves open that the White House may chose to participate in future hearings.

“No, no, what are we participating in, why legitimize a process? The Mueller investigation was an executive branch, Department of Justice investigation. The president participated. We had 1.4 million pieces of paper produced. We let all these witnesses testify,” she contended. “And for what?”

