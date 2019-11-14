Kevin McCarthy Says Adam Schiff is ‘Lying’ About Knowing Whistleblower: ‘You Can Tell By His Body Language’

Can Congress or the American people actually trust anything Adam Schiff says?! @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy says ABSOLUTELY NOT. In an interview airing tonight on BlazeTV, McCarthy tells @EricBolling why Dems have no credibility on impeachment. Watch here: https://t.co/i7H0MRcrBp pic.twitter.com/3Hlm6kkVBh — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 14, 2019

Like many a Law & Order fan, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appears to fancy himself a human lie detector. For he believes that House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is not telling the truth about knowing the identity of the Ukraine whistleblower.

Speaking with Blaze TV’s Eric Bolling, the House Minority Leader channeled his inner Lennie Briscoe — asserting that Schiff’s body language was a dead giveaway.

“If you watched him on all the shows — ‘Do you know who the whistleblower is?” McCarthy said. “And you can tell in his body language that he’s lying in the moment.”

Schiff maintained as recently as yesterday that he does not know the identity of the whistleblower — despite having admitted that his staff has had contact with the person.

