‘Let’s Go Tucker’: Jim Acosta Calls Carlson’s Upcoming Special ‘Proud Boy Porn’

CNN’s Jim Acosta talked twice on Saturday about Tucker Carlson‘s upcoming, streaming-only special about the January 6 Capitol attack. He talked it over briefly with CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, and separately covered the story at length with his own commentary.

He is not a fan.

The segment lasted over seven minutes, and included more than a few colorful descriptions of the show, which is not out yet.

“Tucker is calling his propaganda flip the Patriot Purge,” he said. “It’s nothing more than Proud Boy porn. And the worst part is that a major corporation in America, fox, is bankrolling it.”

Acosta took some time to bash Sen. Ted Cruz and trashed the Wall Street Journal while he was at it. Naturally talked a great deal about Donald Trump. He even managed to squeeze in a “Let’s Go Tucker” comment, a reference to “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The major point came when he described Rupert Murdoch and family as “cashing in as American democracy is being set ablaze,” above a chyron that decried “fear-mongering.”

“Why are you doing this to us?” he asked, directing comments to the Murdoch family. “Why are you doing this to America? You came to this country and built a media empire. Isn’t that enough? During Trump you became American state TV. Now you seem like End of America state TV.”

“People like to say the Murdochs, ‘oh, they’re just like that TV show Succession,” he said. “Close. It’s more like Secession.”

“The Murdochs and Tucker Carlson, their prime time pyromaniac, appear to be hell-bent on dragging this country into a Civil War,” Acosta said, pausing dramatically to conclude his sober and measured analysis. “Jefferson Davis would be proud.”

Tucker Carlson’s three-episode special on January 6th premieres as streaming-only next week.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com