Liberals Rage After Chuck Todd Asks if KBJ Confirmation is Democrats’ Final Victory Before November

President Joe Biden celebrated, soon-to-be sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson smiled, and Chuck Todd rained on their parade during his coverage on MSNBC Friday. Some Democrats online were quick to express they had run out of patience for the latter.

Biden hosted Jackson on the south lawn of the White House, a day after the Senate voted to confirm her historic nomination to the Supreme Court.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us.”

“This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women, so many young Black women, so many minorities,” Biden said.

Todd, on MTP Daily, didn’t feel particularly festive after Jackson and Biden spoke. He questioned whether Jackson’s April confirmation will be remembered during the November midterms.

He was shredded online for playing the role of Debbie Downer after he asked if Democrats have any victories left before an impending electoral drubbing.

Speaking to a panel, Todd portrayed the Democratic Party as out of wins.

“Here’s the uncomfortable question for Democrats,” Todd asked. “Is this the last big thing they pass? Is this the last big thing this Congress accomplishes before November?”

Todd, who is convinced Democrats are in for a shellacking in November, shared a pessimism MSNBC’s viewers are tired of hearing. Soon, he began to trend on Twitter.

Democratic Party activist and attorney Chris Hahn was apparently displeased by Todd’s reaction to Biden’s victory.

So was Joan Walsh, who works under the NBCUniversal umbrella at Peacock.

Metro Weekly‘s Randy Shulman also lashed out at the NBC News mainstay.

Other Todd critics on the left shared their collective frustration with him:

