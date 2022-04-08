President Joe Biden celebrated, soon-to-be sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson smiled, and Chuck Todd rained on their parade during his coverage on MSNBC Friday. Some Democrats online were quick to express they had run out of patience for the latter.

Biden hosted Jackson on the south lawn of the White House, a day after the Senate voted to confirm her historic nomination to the Supreme Court.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us.”

“This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women, so many young Black women, so many minorities,” Biden said.

Todd, on MTP Daily, didn’t feel particularly festive after Jackson and Biden spoke. He questioned whether Jackson’s April confirmation will be remembered during the November midterms.

He was shredded online for playing the role of Debbie Downer after he asked if Democrats have any victories left before an impending electoral drubbing.

Speaking to a panel, Todd portrayed the Democratic Party as out of wins.

“Here’s the uncomfortable question for Democrats,” Todd asked. “Is this the last big thing they pass? Is this the last big thing this Congress accomplishes before November?”

Todd, who is convinced Democrats are in for a shellacking in November, shared a pessimism MSNBC’s viewers are tired of hearing. Soon, he began to trend on Twitter.

Democratic Party activist and attorney Chris Hahn was apparently displeased by Todd’s reaction to Biden’s victory.

Chuck Todd is the most Chuck Toddiest person I’ve ever seen. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) April 8, 2022

So was Joan Walsh, who works under the NBCUniversal umbrella at Peacock.

I really try not to join the pile-on with Chuck Todd but WTF??? “This might be the last victory for this White House.” — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 8, 2022

Metro Weekly‘s Randy Shulman also lashed out at the NBC News mainstay.

I’m in. I hate Chuck Todd. https://t.co/y71BM5jhDi — Randy Shulman 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@RandyShulman) April 8, 2022

Other Todd critics on the left shared their collective frustration with him:

Yes. Chuck Todd is the Chris Cillizza of Hugh Hewitts. https://t.co/9IrQTjp0Ql — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 8, 2022

At this point a random giraffe would an upgrade over Chuck Todd — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 8, 2022

I mean I just watched this amazing inspiring event with Justice Jackson and then Chuck Todd comes on and basically throws shit all over it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 8, 2022

Is @chucktodd a useful idiot for Republicans, spreading Republican propaganda because they play him, or does he willfully spread Republican propaganda for money & access? Either way, with his audience & legitimacy he is a key distributer of Republican propaganda & disinformation. — David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) April 8, 2022

The CDC still does not recommend watching Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, even after you are fully vaccinated and boosted. — Ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) April 8, 2022

gotta admire Chuck Todd’s work ethic — he never takes a day off from being an embarrassing dipshit https://t.co/HtTr6HGdwp — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 8, 2022

Chuck Todd is an embarrassment to his profession. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 8, 2022

All the homies hate Chuck Todd and his stringy ass bangs. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 8, 2022

