Madeleine Albright on Trump’s Dispute With Intel Chiefs: ‘Blows My Mind,’ He ‘Doesn’t Want to Learn’

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is among those who are disturbed with President Trump‘s feud with his intelligence chiefs.

In an interview on Thursday with CNN’s John Berman, Albright says it “blows my mind” to watch Trump and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats contradicting each other on critical national security fronts. As such, Albright thinks Trump is shirking his responsibility to process different opinions and the information he’s given instead of putting it down.

“I worked for presidents that actually were interested in knowing what was going on and knew what the role of the intelligence community is, so I am stunned by this,” Albright said. “I think it only proves something that troubles me deeply is that this president is someone that doesn’t want to learn.”

The interview continued with Albright calling Trump “obtuse” if he keeps “drawing a blank and deciding that you’re not going to learn something.” After she invoked Vladimir Putin, Berman asked Albright for what she thought about the indications that the Russians are trying to release non-public information in order to damage Robert Mueller.

Albright called it part of Putin’s “plan to restore Russia’s greatness,” and said some of Trump’s actions have been a “gift” to that endeavor.

Watch above, via CNN.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com