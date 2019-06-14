Mark Levin: Nancy Pelosi is ‘Fascistic’ For Alleging Trump Criminal Cover-Up

Mark Levin appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning and responded to questions about President Donald Trump’s recent controversial comments about listening to foreign intel on political rivals by instead yelling about recent comments made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi has increased her criticism of Trump, and yesterday reiterated her allegation that the president is involved in a criminal cover-up, which Levin called “fascistic.”

Levin opened by mocking what he sees as an unfair obsession that the media has with the president, saying “We endlessly talk what the president said. When he sneezes, when he blows his nose. When he brushes his hair. When he gets up in the morning. It’s Trump, Trump, Trump. Isn’t he a dictator? Isn’t he horrible? Can you believe what he said?”

He then abruptly turned to the Speaker, saying “let’s put the breaks on it. Nancy Pelosi is fascistic. She just declared the president of the United States a criminal based on, what? No Due Process, no court no indictment. She stands up there and she announced the president of the United States a criminal. Nadler announces the president of the United States is a criminal.”

He continued ” These are the worst kinds of demagogues who are representing the mob, their base. They have taken over the House of Representatives for their own political purposes.”

Watch above via Fox News.

