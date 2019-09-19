Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) “evasive” answer on the costs for her health care plan at the last primary debate.

“She is known for being straightforward and was extremely evasive when asked that question. If you are proud of your plan and it’s the right plan you should defend it in straightforward terms,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg was appearing on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper Thursday afternoon to tout his new Medicare “for all who want it” plan, which is similar to Joe Biden’s proposal. Both plans seek to introduce a public option to achieve universal coverage while keeping a private insurance system in place.

Both Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) support Medicare for All, which would establish a wide ranging public system replacing private insurance. Warren has refused to say if middle class taxes would go up under her health care plan.

Tapper also asked Buttigieg to explain how his proposal differed from Biden’s proposal.

“I don’t think that it’s enough to simply build on the ACA [Affordable Care Act],” Buttigieg responded. “Certainly the ACA was a leap forward. We should be thankful that the Obama Administration delivered that. We know far too many Americans are finding that they still can’t get good insurance or when they have insurance, affordability remains an enormous problem.”

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to command Americans to adopt Medicare for all, whether they want it or not. Under my plan if you prefer to keep your private insurance, you can,” he continued.

