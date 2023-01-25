Mehdi Hasan likened Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to an “Auntie Annie’s pretzel, extra greasy” after Cruz said Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents is “very different” from President Joe Biden having them.

On Tuesday, a representative for Pence revealed that classified material was found at his home in Indiana. Pence’s team contacted the FBI and returned the documents the same day.

Biden has also been found to have classified documents from his time as vice president, as well as from his days as a senator. Such material has been found at multiple locations, including Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. These documents have been returned to the federal government as well.

On the Peacock Network on Wednesday, Hasan aired a clip of Cruz demanding the FBI search areas where Biden may have additional classified documents stored.

“And so, the FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business addresses,” the senator told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

Kudlow noted the documents found at Pence’s home and asked Cruz, “Is this different from the Biden story?”

Cruz replied that Pence “is a good friend, he’s a good man. He’s explained where these came from.” In a portion of the interview Hasan did not play, Cruz says the Pence and Biden cases are “very different.”

Hasan mocked Cruz for viewing each case differently.

“‘Please excuse me,’ Ted Cruz says as he twists himself into Auntie Anne’s pretzel, extra greasy,” the host reacted. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. You can’t shame the shameless.”

Watch above via the Peacock Network.

