Writer Molly Jong-Fast is hitting back at Fox & Friends for criticizing her interview with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

During the opening segment of Fox & Friends on Monday, the hosts — particularly Brian Kilmeade — went after Jong-Fast for not asking what they deemed to be pertinent follow-up questions relating to conspiracy theories about a deep state effort to subvert President Donald Trump.

“Who was talking to George Papadopoulos?” Kilmeade said. “Where is this professor that started this whole thing? Where is the ambassador that meets him by chance in a bar? This goes back into it. And there’s no follow-up question from the Daily Beast reporter.”

Jong-Fast — who interviewed Page exclusively for the Daily Beast — blasted the Fox News hosts on Twitter.

“Always happy to get the journalism tips from the presidents (sic) personal propaganda morning show,” Jong-Fast wrote.

