Morning Joe Slams Republican ‘Hate Speech’ Toward FBI: ‘Pathetic and Sickening’ and ‘Really Dangerous’

With the recent upswell in death threats and smears against federal law enforcement, Morning Joe laid the blame squarely on Republicans and their vitriolic reactions to the FBI’s search through Mar-a-Lago.

Mika Brzezinski led the conversation with a rundown on the arrest of a Donald Trump supporter in Pennsylvania who made violent threats toward the FBI on social media. Days earlier, another Trump supporter was killed in a stand-off with police after posting threats and instigating an armed confrontation at an FBI field office in Cincinnati.

Joe Scarborough observed that “there’s an awful lot of hate speech” and “reckless rhetoric” from Trump’s allies ever since the Mar-a-Lago search. When Scarborough asked Chuck Rosenberg for his thoughts, the former U.S. attorney called this GOP conduct “pathetic and sickening” and warned that it puts FBI agents’ lives at risk.

You might not like what the FBI has done in certain instances, but the FBI is a group of people. You’re putting the people at risk, the agents in Tacoma and mobile and Albany. You’re putting them at risk. They have a really hard job to do without getting targeted by Republican politicians. To me, it’s more than pathetic and sickening. It is really dangerous. There are people who are clearly unhinged, who take the president’s words to heart, who want to act to defend the former president, who will take up arms and will go out and try to hurt other people.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com