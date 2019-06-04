MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Torches Jared Kushner: Why Does Trump ‘Tolerate’ His ‘Weak’ Appearance?

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace tore into Jared Kushner on Tuesday, mocking the White House official’s appearance, voice and demeanor as “weak.”

Tim O’Brien, the executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, criticized President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump as “wildly out of her depth” on the administration trip to the United Kingdom.

“The president has allowed Jared Kushner and Ivanka to hitch hike along with this White House and get into situations and give them powers they don’t have the experience or intellect to carry off,” O’Brien said. “I think that’s another thing to remember when we’re watching all of the pageantry around this that there’s actually very serious issues at stake.”

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch called the “entitlement” of Ivanka and husband Kushner “gross” and “repulsive,” mocking their lack of experience.

Wallace argued that “the president’s allies on Capitol Hill” — who she described as “basically zombies” — have snubbed Kushner on subjects like immigration and the government shutdown.

The MSNBC host and former Bush official asked of Kushner: “Why does the president sort of tolerate the weakest, weak sounding, weak in his knowledge, weak in his fortitude, weak in appearance and presentation, which is so central, everyone tells me, to Donald J. Trump, why is he tolerated inside that West Wing?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

