MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace railed against the “norm-busting” of President Donald Trump and his family on Tuesday evening amid the Republican National Convention, declaring, “We are still four years in so ill-equipped for the depth of the griftiness of the Trump family.”

“We overuse this idea of norm-busting, but they are showcasing something so, you know,” said Wallace on the Trump family, explaining, “Norm-busting is someone from the campaign shows their face in the West Wing.”

“George W. Bush didn’t let campaign staff in the West Wing. Any meetings of campaign staff were held in the residence just to draw a physical boundary between when George W. Bush was thinking about his own re-election campaign and when he was doing his day job,” she continued. “This is like the audacity of the grift on full display all night.”

“You’ve got the son who has got New York A.G. on line two holding for him, Eric Trump, and they’re wailing away about God knows what, making things up about Joe Biden,” Wallace claimed. “You’ve got the whole family really just, you know… The campaign seems to be carried out and showcased and photographed inside the people’s house.”

She went on, “And what strikes me is we are still four years in so ill-equipped for the depth of the griftiness of the Trump family and the audacity of the lies they tell.”

“We can’t keep up with the propaganda. They’re not telling lies, they are serving and producing propaganda,” Wallace concluded. “And we are still four years into this presidency ill-equipped to respond to it.”

On Monday, during his speech on the first night of the RNC, Trump mocked MSNBC as “MSDNC,” calling it “a branch of the Democrats.”

