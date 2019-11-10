

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on progressive Democratic congresswomen earlier this year.

Speaking with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Haley backed up Trump’s attacks on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley during an interview broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning.

“He tweeted this past summer … to ‘go back and fix the crime infested places from which they came.’ Was that appropriate?” O’Donnell asked.

“No, it’s not appropriate, but I also can appreciate where he was coming from,” Haley said. “From the standpoint of: don’t bash America over and over again, and not do something to try and fix it.”

O’Donnell noted that Haley has said she doesn’t plan to run for office in the immediate future but “there are still chapters to be written.”

Trump was heavily criticized for his attacks on the progressive congresswomen, which a Fox News poll found that many perceived his attacks as racist.

Also during the interview, Haley revealed former Trump administration officials John Kelly and Rex Tillerson routinely worked around and undermined Trump in an effort to “save the country” and attempted to recruit her in their efforts, which she says she declined to join.

Watch above (the relevant part starts around the 6:55 mark), via CBS.

