No Smoking Gun: Ben Domenech Admits Georgia Election Surveillance Video is Not Enough to ‘Overturn Election Results’

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked her guest Ben Domenech if a recently surfaced video of vote counting in a Georgia precinct is, in fact, a “smoking gun” as has been suggested by Rudy Giuliani.

The seemingly innocent question was posed, however, just seconds after reporter Griff Jenkins had just reported that the Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had dismissed the video as showing “no wrongdoing.”

To be fair to Smith she asked the question in the journalistically sound manner that reinforces her reputation as one of the more factually sound journalists at her network who is unafraid to challenge specious claims made by her pro-Trump guests and media surrogates.

The Federalist founder and husband to Meghan McCain offered a rather clear statement that Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results are coming up short, but not before he took a shot at social media executives.

Regarding the so-called “smoking gun” video, which has been effectively debunked, Domenech said “It raises questions and should be investigated. I hate to break it to a lot of people who denied this, including most of the big tech companies out in Silicon Valley, but fraud happens in every election, particularly every American election. The question is the degree to which it happens.”

“I don’t think though we’ve seen anywhere near the degree to which fraud needed to overturn the results in any of the states that President Trump would need in order to reverse the results of the election and I think that’s been consistent from the moment we had the full numbers and had this thing got started,” Domenech conceded.

This perhaps may be seen as a signal to fellow Federalist writers, and unhinged conspiracy theorists such as Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway, that it’s finally time to pivot to a President-elect Joe Biden era and to finally get off the Trump train.

