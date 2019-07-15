Norah O’Donnell made her debut as anchor of the CBS Evening News tonight.

The newscast kicked off with O’Donnell covering President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

Somewhat notably, amid criticism of how news outlets are categorizing the president’s tweets, both O’Donnell and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang both made reference to Trump’s “racist tweets” without qualifiers.

O’Donnell closed out her debut broadcast by quoting Edward R. Murrow saying, “This instrument can teach, it can illuminate; yes, and even it can inspire. But it can do so only to the extent that humans are determined to use it to those ends. Otherwise it’s nothing but wires and lights in a box. There is a great and perhaps decisive battle to be fought against ignorance, intolerance and indifference. This weapon of television could be useful.”

You can watch both clips above, via CBS.

