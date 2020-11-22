It’s been weeks now since Fox News called the 2020 election, but Pete Hegseth is running with the idea that it’s “premature to declare that Joe Biden is the President-Elect.”

On Fox & Friends Sunday, Jedediah Bila noted that President Donald Trump’s legal team still has not produced any evidence that the election was corrupted by mass voter fraud. She also noted that the Trump administration could keep waging their legal battles in court, but it wouldn’t prevent them from giving Biden’s team access to the presidential daily briefing as part of the transition.

“They can continue to bring stuff to court, it has been largely unsuccessful in court as of right now, but they have the freedom to continue to do that regardless of what Joe Biden does with respect to his own cabinet,” Bila said.

Hegseth, who interviewed Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield earlier in the show about the state’s vote certification dispute, followed up by saying “the campaign has actually alleged there is widespread and systemic fraud on the ground where signatures were not verified against ballots that were counted, ballots that arrived late were counted, the ballots that were mailed in were treated differently than people than people that voted at the polls.”

He went on:

And then you have the systemic question of systems, which is what Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani talked about, where they said they’re making their opening case. Again, all they’re asking for is patience and pause. State legislatures have a chance to look at these and review them, and ultimately, the challenge that might be made in state legislatures is casting doubt as to whether or not those legislatures can say with confidence who won the greater number of votes, based on the recounts. Remember, it’s only been two and a half weeks. And it is premature to declare that Joe Biden is the President-Elect.

Fox News has yet to see evidence of election-flipping voter fraud, and neither the straight-news division nor their opinion side have seen anything to back up the Giuliani/Powell claims. Also, again, Fox News called the election for Biden 15 days ago.

