White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the impeachment inquiry’s public hearings aren’t actually public because no one supporting President Donald Trump is testifying.

“Impeachment hearings start this week. They will be public. Impeachment inquiry I should say. The Republicans have a list of witnesses they want to call and the Democrats are rejecting all of them,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt told Grisham Monday morning.

“There are public hearings starting this week, but clearly they’re not going to be public because we don’t get to have anybody from our side out there to tell our side of the story,” Grisham said. “This is going to be more of the same as last week. We don’t expect anything different.”

Brian Kilmeade then asked if there was coordination between the White House and House Republicans sitting on the committees conducting the inquiry.

“Is there a coordination between the Republicans in the House, the nine that will be able to ask a question, with the president and your messaging about the impeachment?” Kilmeade asked.

“I think we all see the same thing happening right? We have seen Adam Schiff and all of his lies,” Grisham said. “In terms of messaging, we’re all on the same page, in that we see what is going on right in front of us every day. We’ll all stand strong for the president.”

