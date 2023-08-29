Roger Ailes’ Widow Says Murdochs Don’t Love or Understand America ‘Because They Weren’t Born Here’

Beth Ailes, the widow of late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, claimed on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch neither love nor understand America “because they weren’t born here.”

During an interview with former Fox News host Eric Bolling on his Newsmax show The Balance, Ailes said, “I think the network is falling apart because of the lack of leadership. Obviously, Roger was one of a kind.”

Ailes attributed “the decline of Fox” to “three or perhaps four Ts,” which she listed as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, trust, talent, and former President Donald Trump.

Fox News temporarily lost a sizable chunk of its viewership after Carlson was ousted from the network in April and Fox News has been repeatedly attacked by Trump in recent months. Trump skipped Fox News’ first Republican presidential debate last week in favor of an interview with Carlson, which was released at the same time.

Ailes went on to suggest that Rupert Murdoch, who was born in Australia, and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, who was born in the U.K., do not love the United States because they were born abroad.

“I believe Rupert, the major Murdoch, and Lachlan, the minor Murdoch, do not understand America the way Roger did because they weren’t born here,” she told Bolling. “They don’t have the love of country, in my opinion, that only comes from being born here.”

Ailes continued, “I think that a lot of the audience has left and that’s because there’s no more Eric Bolling, there is no more Bill O’Reilly, there’s no Greta [Van Susteren]. Where is everybody? They’re on Newsmax. They have other places to go.”

She concluded, “There are other ways to get the news and frankly I think that Fox, like the other mainstream news channels, are boring. They repeat the same thing every hour.”

