Immediately after announcing he would vote to convict President Donald Trump, Fox News aired an interview Chris Wallace conducted with Senator Mitt Romney explaining his decision.

Romney, the sole Republican to vote for conviction, told Wallace, “I believe that the act he took, an effort to corrupt an election, is as destructive an attack on the oath of office and our Constitution as I can imagine. It is a high crime and misdemeanor within the meaning of the Constitution. And that is not a decision I take lightly. It’s the last decision I wanted to take. The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary. But I swore an oath before God, and I am a religious person, that I would imply impartial justice and implying impartial justice said what the president did was grievously wrong. And I had to vote, if I was going to live with my own conscience, in a way that was consistent with that oath of office.”

Wallace directly asked him, “Do you believe that Donald Trump is unfit to serve as president and should be removed from office?”

“I do believe he should be removed from office,” Romney said. “That’s the vote that I will take in a while.”

In response to the argument that the American people should decide the president’s fate in November, Romney said, “The Constitution demands otherwise. The Constitution says the Senate is to try a president or a judge that is impeached by the House. It indicated that the reason the Senate is to do this is because the people at large would have partisan instincts and the size of those instincts or the size of those parties would determine guilt or innocence of the charge, not to people who were impartial.”

Romney is only voting to convict on the abuse of power charge, not on obstruction of Congress.

He told Wallace, “Congress should have pursued all legal avenues to receive the documents and the testimony that they wanted and they didn’t pursue that. The president took a legal recourse and I don’t believe that by virtue of taking a legal recourse that that is an impeachable offense.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

