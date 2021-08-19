Roseberry Didn’t Have Viable Bomb In His Truck But Did Possess ‘Bomb-Making Materials’: Report

Floyd Ray Roseberry, the 49-year-old North Carolina man who allegedly threatened to explode a truck bomb outside the Library of Congress on Thursday, did not have a viable bomb, but did possess “bomb making materials,” according to a report by CNN.

Wolf Blitzer spoke with reporter Ryan Nobles about the new report about Roseberry, who was arrested by Capitol Police after an approximately five hour long standoff.

Nobles said that Capitol Police told him that the device they found inside Roseberry’s truck was not a bomb. “But they did find what they are calling bomb-making materials.”

Roseberry had claimed that the contents of his truck were “powerful enough to blow up several city blocks,” added Nobles, which led to “a massive evacuation across several blocks here on Capitol Hill, including the Supreme Court, office buildings and the Capitol itself.”

There was “no doubt,” said Nobles, that Capitol Hill still had a “degree of anxiety” lingering from the Jan. 6 insurrection, with “definitely some concern that it could have been much worse.”

Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies, noted Blitzer, were concerned not only about the upcoming twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, but “other crazy plots out there as well,” so they’ve “dramatically beefed up security.”

“That’s absolutely right, Wolf,” replied Nobles. “After what happened on January 6th, Capitol Police, law enforcement, Secret Service, they’re taking any threat towards lawmakers or the Capitol itself very seriously,” especially “with the ongoing rhetoric that continues to come from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, his false claims about the election firing many of his supporters up.”

“Today is an example of that threat, even though it turned out to be not as serious as it could have been,” he concluded.

“There was a lot of nervousness and fear on Capitol Hill today for five hours,” Blitzer agreed.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

