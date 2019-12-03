Schiff: ‘Deeply’ Concerned Call Logs Show Devin Nunes Was ‘Complicit’ on Ukraine Scheme

House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave a press conference after releasing his committee’s impeachment report, and he slammed Ranking Republican Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his apparent connection to the Ukraine scandal.

The House Intel report contained a number of call logs revealing multiple conversations between Nunes, Rudy Giuliani, and indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. The calls are detailed in the report’s coverage of the smear campaign against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, which further connects Nunes to the allegations that he spoke with former Ukrainian officials as part of the efforts to find dirt on former vice president Joe Biden.

When asked if he had concerns about Nunes’ appearance in the call records and whether Nunes should recuse himself, Schiff reserved comment — but he did go on to say, “[it is] deeply concerning that at a time when the President of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity.”

“There’s a lot more to learn about that and I don’t want to state that that is an unequivocal fact, but the allegations are deeply concerning,” Schiff continued. “Our focus is on the president’s conduct first and foremost. It may be the role of others to evaluate the conduct of members of Congress.”

Watch above, via CNN.

